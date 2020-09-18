Briefly Touching Temps in the Forties Tonight

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Friday, September 18th

Tropical Storm Wilfred formed in the Central Atlantic today. Just an hour and a half later, sub-tropical Storm Alpha formed off the coast of Portugal. Tropical Depression 22 could become tropical storm Beta later today. We’ve now entered the Greek Alphabet for our storm names – the first time the National Hurricane Center has had to do so since 2005 and only the 2nd time in the history of our current naming convention.

TONIGHT

It’s going to get chilly out there tonight, so bring a jacket or sweater to those football games where temperatures will be in the 60s! Smoke and haze from wildfires out west will continue overnight into tomorrow, but skies will otherwise be mostly clear. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s by sunrise for the coldest weather we’ve had in four months.

It’ll feel like October again tomorrow! Temperatures will peak in just the lower to middle 70s during the afternoon under mostly clear skies. Winds will be at 5 to 10 mph. The air won’t be anywhere near as humid as it was during the first half of the month so Autumn will seem to be here a few days early. Temperatures will then drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s again Sunday morning so grab a jacket if you’ll be out late or up early! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com