Carroll Co. man found guilty of distributing child pornography

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Carroll County man was found guilty on charges related to child pornography on Friday.

A news release from the District Attorney’s Office says William Farrell Russell, 47, was found guilty of possession and distribution of child pornography depicting the sexual abuse of children under 12.

The release says Russell admitted to distributing child pornography to undercover agents during a 2016 investigation.

Law enforcement in Arkansas found that a Kik user named “funfortaboo,” later identified as Russell, was distributing child pornography.

A search warrant was executed on his Cedar Grove home in July of 2016. Agents recovered his phone and discovered hundreds of child abuse images and videos, some of which were sent to the agents.

Russell will be sentenced on January 5, 2021. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each indictment and a $250,000 fine.