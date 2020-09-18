Crayon drive held in memory of Lexington High School student

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The memory of one high school football player is being kept alive in a very colorful way.

It’s the annual Tyler Spann Unity Crayon Drive. It is held in memory of Tyler Spann who was 15-years-old when he died on June 19, 2018 after drowning in Panama City, Florida.

He was a Lexington High School student and was also on the school’s football team. With this drive, they are hoping to collect a huge amount of crayons.

“We have a goal of 2,400 crayons or more,” said Angela Spann, who is Tyler’s mother.

His mom says he loved crayons, and his jersey number is 24.

A ceremony in his honor was held during Friday night’s football game. Teammates say this crayon drive keeps his name, football jersey number and legacy alive.

“We just wanted to do this, keep his legacy going. What a great kid he was, so we like to give back to the community,” said Jordan Smith, team quarterback for the Lexington Tigers.

Spann says she wants the West Tennessee community to remember Tyler as a kind and loving person.

“He was an excellent athlete. He played every sports well. He was a very kind person, easy to love, very caring to people he didn’t even know,” Spann said.

“He was such a great kid. He always gave back to people, so he would love that we are doing that now, giving back to kids that don’t have as much or are not as fortunate,” Smith said.

“I would like for the community to remember how Tyler unifies so many people who normally wouldn’t have known each other or wanted to do something together, and I am just so proud of him,” Spann said.

The crayons will be delivered to schools throughout Henderson County.

Spann says there will be a blood drive at the Henderson County Library to honor what would have been his 18th birthday in October. More details will be available as time gets closer.