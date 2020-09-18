Decreasing Clouds, Cool And Breezy

Weather Update: Friday, September 19 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. There will be a canopy of clouds in the mid to upper levels this morning. We will gradually clear skies out this morning. High pressure centered around the Northeastern Plains near east Iowa. This area of high pressure will also bring even more refreshing air into the area through this afternoon and evening. It will become breezy today with wind sustained between 10-15 mph and gust around 20-25 mph. Otherwise, no complaints from the weather department! We just need to watch Tropical Depression 22 or what may be Tropical Storm Wilfred later today.



