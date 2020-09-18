LEXINGTON, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week.

Karen Massengill is a kindergarten teacher at Caywood Elementary in Lexington. It’s the same school and even the same classroom she’s been at when she first started her teaching career 14 years ago.

“Sometimes it’s a little stressful, but I mean it takes a special kind of person to be a teacher. I always said that teaching found me,” Massengill said.

When it comes to dealing with a young age group, she says that it’s important to focus on the way you impact them during their first years of learning. There’s a saying she loves to live by:

“The students may never remember what you say, but they’re always going to remember how you made them feel, and I believe that 110 percent.”

Massengill is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month Award. To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Lottery website.

