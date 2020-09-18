Fundraiser to benefit STAT president, City of Jackson employee

JACKSON, Tenn. — City of Jackson employees are holding a fundraiser to help one of their own.

Wendy Pickett is an employee with the Jackson Police Department, and president of the local rescue, Saving The Animals Together.

Pickett was injured in a shooting in August, and now her co-workers at the police department are raising money to help with medical costs.

Jennifer Knolton and Paula Henning are taking pre-orders for pork loins, jambalya, and face masks with paw prints on them.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Pickett and her family to help with expenses.

“Hopefully it will alleviate some of the pressures that her family may feel after this financially,” Knolton said. “We want to make sure that they don’t have the worries and the burden of bills and medical costs and everything, anything that we can take away from them like that, that we can, we’re hoping to help.”

To place an order, email Jennifer Knolton at jknolton@jacksontn.gov or Paula Henning at phenning@jacksontn.gov, or call (731) 425-8400.

