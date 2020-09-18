Gov. Bill Lee visits COVID-19 testing site in West Tennessee

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee made a stop in West Tennessee for a look at local COVID-19 operations.

“We really want to remind folks that this virus is here, it continues to be very prevalent particularly in rural West Tennessee,” Gov. Lee said.

Gov. Lee stopped by the free drive-up COVID-19 testing site in Brownsville on Friday to remind everyone of the importance of being responsible for your health. First Lady Maria Lee also joined in on the visit.

The governor explained why this visit to the testing site is important.

“It reminds me of what really matters, and what really matters are the people of Tennessee. We have to protect their lives and their livelihoods through this pandemic,” he said.

“In a small community, it’s important that we keep an eye on, and keep our indicators in front of us at all times. Our dashboard needs to be clear,” Brownsville Mayor Bill Rawls said.

Mayor Rawls said this is the first drive-up testing site in Haywood County since the start of COVID-19 precautions.

Healthcare workers and members of the Tennessee National Guard performed the testing. At least 58 people were tested at the site.

“You can’t have enough testing in your community, whether you’re asymptomatic or testing for symptoms,” Mayor Rawls said. “It really does my heart well to see people young, old, black, white, Hispanic, everybody coming out in the community and getting tested.”

“Part of the way that you mitigate the spread of the virus is to know who has it, and the way you know who has it, is by getting a test,” Gov. Lee said.

The testing site will be open again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.