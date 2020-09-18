Henry County mask mandate extended through September 27

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Henry County Mayor Brent Greer has extended Henry County’s mask mandate through Sunday, September 27.

The existing order was set to expire this Sunday at midnight.

“With Governor Lee relaxing some restrictions on nursing home visits beginning next month, upcoming high school sports, and fall community activities, it is important to continue to mask up for the health of our community,” Mayor Greer stated.

The Henry County Health Department is also continuing free COVID testing by appointment, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

