Mask giveaway scheduled for Tuesday at West Tennessee Farmers’ Market

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Farmers’ Market is partnering with the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department to distribute free washable, reusable cloth face masks next week.

Market Masks Twitter

The masks will be available for pick up on Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the West Tennessee Farmers’ Market.

The masks will be distributed via drive-thru pick up at Shed 1.

If you’d like to receive a mask, enter Shed 1 from Market Street and exit onto Shannon Street.

For more information, call the Jackson-Madison County COVID-19 public information line at (731) 240-1771.

