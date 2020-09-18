Mask giveaway scheduled for Tuesday at West Tennessee Farmers’ Market

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Farmers’ Market is partnering with the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department to distribute free washable, reusable cloth face masks next week.

The masks will be available for pick up on Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the West Tennessee Farmers’ Market.

The masks will be distributed via drive-thru pick up at Shed 1.

If you’d like to receive a mask, enter Shed 1 from Market Street and exit onto Shannon Street.

For more information, call the Jackson-Madison County COVID-19 public information line at (731) 240-1771.