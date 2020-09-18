Mugshots : Madison County : 09/17/20 – 09/18/20

1/14 Jeri Denise Norman Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/14 April Rainey Violation of probation

3/14 Bradley Nelson Non-compliance by contractor/outstanding liens on materials

4/14 Collin Vestal Violation of community corrections

5/14 Harold Clifton Simple domestic assault, theft under $1,000



6/14 Illya Jr. Higgs Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/14 Joseph Blake Gore Violation of community corrections

8/14 Joshua Len Brooks Violation of probation

9/14 Kacey Satchel Rose Failure to appear, violation of parole

10/14 Leif Carnell Unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



11/14 Phillip Brady Disorderly conduct

12/14 Robert Patterson Aggravated domestic assault

13/14 Sherry Cushen Criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia

14/14 Tomargo Rivers Violation of probation





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/17/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/18/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.