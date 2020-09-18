Mugshots : Madison County : 09/17/20 – 09/18/20 September 18, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/14Jeri Denise Norman Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14April Rainey Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Bradley Nelson Non-compliance by contractor/outstanding liens on materials Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Collin Vestal Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Harold Clifton Simple domestic assault, theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Illya Jr. Higgs Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Joseph Blake Gore Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Joshua Len Brooks Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Kacey Satchel Rose Failure to appear, violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Leif Carnell Unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Phillip Brady Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Robert Patterson Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Sherry Cushen Criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Tomargo Rivers Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/17/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/18/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest