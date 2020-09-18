West Tennesseans gather for fair in Atwood

Ali Mason

ATWOOD, Tenn. — West Tennesseans come together to enjoy a fair.

Classic rides, games and fair food were at Clayhill LLC. in Atwood.

Families from Atwood and surrounding areas came by to enjoy the rides.

The fair also featured a petting zoo and different vendors.

“My favorite part out here is the animals, which is a little baby kangaroo and a lemur,”said fair-goer Wade Keymon.

“Since we’ve been in quarantine, we wanted to have some family fun,” said Kelsey Henson, who visited the fair.

Saturday is the final day for the fair.

