181,439 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,216 deaths, 706 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 181,439 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, September 19. In addition, 2,216 people have died and 706 are currently hospitalized. Another 164,982 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 5,996 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 81 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,117

Bedford County – 1,295

Benton County – 331

Bledsoe County – 844

Blount County – 2,425

Bradley County – 2,818

Campbell County – 415

Cannon County – 269

Carroll County – 816

Carter County — 1,108

Cheatham County – 784

Chester County – 576

Claiborne County – 423

Clay County – 182

Cocke County – 730

Coffee County – 1,069

Crockett County — 497

Cumberland County – 1,143

Davidson County – 25,840

Decatur County – 455

DeKalb County – 541

Dickson County – 1,176

Dyer County – 1,253

Fayette County – 1,111

Fentress County – 422

Franklin County – 875

Gibson County – 1,492

Giles County – 549

Grainger County – 346

Greene County – 1,079

Grundy County – 230

Hamblen County – 1,831

Hamilton County – 9,033

Hancock County – 106

Hardeman County — 1,513

Hardin County – 954

Hawkins County – 747

Haywood County — 900

Henderson County — 1,101

Henry County — 594

Hickman County – 515

Houston County – 178

Humphreys County – 224

Jackson County – 302

Jefferson County – 1,051

Johnson County – 635

Knox County – 8,806

Lake County – 871

Lauderdale County – 928

Lawrence County – 939

Lewis County — 169

Lincoln County – 576

Loudon County – 1,099

Macon County – 1,007

Madison County – 2,596

Marion County – 493

Marshall County – 698

Maury County – 2,183

McMinn County – 1,045

McNairy County — 783

Meigs County – 216

Monroe County – 994

Montgomery County – 2,922

Moore County — 145

Morgan County — 302

Obion County — 1,066

Overton County – 673

Perry County – 140

Pickett County — 94

Polk County – 375

Putnam County – 3,019

Rhea County – 766

Roane County – 828

Robertson County – 2,151

Rutherford County – 8,902

Scott County – 197

Sequatchie County – 219

Sevier County – 2,500

Shelby County – 29,800

Smith County – 669

Stewart County — 167

Sullivan County – 2,038

Sumner County – 4,629

Tipton County – 1,711

Trousdale County – 1,647

Unicoi County – 274

Union County — 331

Van Buren County – 149

Warren County – 997

Washington County – 2,123

Wayne County – 1,478

Weakley County — 1,104

White County – 763

Williamson County – 5,030

Wilson County – 3,318

Out of state – 2,811

Pending – 2,803

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 242

Asian – 1,657

Black or African-American – 33,663

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 138

Other/Multiracial – 22,681

White – 97,022

Pending – 26,036

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 118,814

Hispanic – 24,558

Pending – 38,067

Gender:

Female – 92,368

Male – 87,372

Pending – 1,699

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.