28 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 2,828 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 2,828.

The new cases include 10 men and 18 women, ranging in age from 11-years-old to 86-years-old.

There are currently 11 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,585 (56%)

38301: 934 (33%)

38356: 49 (1.7%)

38391: 37 (1.3%)

38366: 42 (1.5%)

38343: 34 (1.2%)

38313: 49 (1.7%)

38392: 22 (0.8%)

38355: 15 (0.5%)

38362: 30 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 19 (0.7%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 927 (33%)

White: 1,152 (40%)

Asian: 11 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 71 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 51 (2%)

Unspecified: 616 (22%)

Gender:

Female: 1,568 (55.4%)

Male: 1,259 (44.5%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,443 (86%)

Not recovered: 208 (7%)

Better: 46 (2%)

Unknown: 75 (3%)

Deaths: 56 (2%)

Age: