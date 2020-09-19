Chilly Mornings Ahead

Weather Update: Saturday, September 19th, 7:47 a.m.

Good Saturday Everyone. We are in for the upper 40’s to lower 50’s both this morning and again tomorrow morning! Winds will be brisk from the north into the morning hours and coupled with keeping it feeling chilly this morning. High pressure is in place over the weekend with very dry air and dewpoints in the upper to middle 40’s.

TODAY:

Mostly sunny and cool with a high of 74, light northeast winds 5-10 mph.



It will be on into around noon before we finally climb into the lower 70’s.

The weekend looks dry and cool for us and even as we hit the middle to upper 70’s on Sunday, with the dry air in place, it will still feel pretty comfortable.

A tropical storm has developed in the Gulf and could effect our weather later next week…Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

