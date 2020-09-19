Denmark church holds household, school supply giveaway

DENMARK, Tenn. — A church in Denmark is helping out its community.

Mt. Olive Baptist Church hosted a giveaway of household supplies, as well as school supplies for Denmark community members in need.

Deacon Marcus Marshall says what made them want to put this event on was knowing that times are hard for people. He says they wanted to bless those who are in need of help.

“Today we’re giving away household supplies, paper towels, tissue, cleaning supplies, soap and things like that,” Marshall said.

Pastor Tommie Woods shared how thankful he is for everyone who drove through to the event.

“We’re just appreciative of everyone that came out this morning. Our main purpose is to try to help meet the needs of our community,” said Mt. Olive Baptist Church Pastor Tommie Woods.

Marshall says, for now, this is the only time they are having this event. However, he says he hopes to do more things like this in the future.