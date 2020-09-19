Pet of the Week: Steele

It’s time to introduce the Pet of the Week, brought to you by Saving the Animals Together.

Steele is a beautiful blue boy that’s about a year old. He came to the STAT family from a local shelter.

He’s completing his medical care and will be ready to find that perfect family soon.

He gets along great with other dogs, loves balls and likes going on walks.

While he may be young and playful, he’s also super sweet and has a gentle nature about him. He would do well in most family settings.

He’s always up for a new adventure and just needs the perfect buddy that’s ready to explore the world. Could that be you?

For more information on how to adopt Steele — or any other dogs — you can go to visit the Saving the Animals Together website, or call (731) 313-7828.