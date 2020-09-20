183,514 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,218 deaths, 662 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 183,514 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, September 20. In addition, 2,218 people have died and 662 are currently hospitalized. Another 165,844 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 6,120 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 81 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1123

Bedford County – 1,305

Benton County – 332

Bledsoe County – 846

Blount County – 2,433

Bradley County – 2,850

Campbell County – 416

Cannon County – 275

Carroll County – 829

Carter County — 1,124

Cheatham County – 788

Chester County – 585

Claiborne County – 425

Clay County – 187

Cocke County – 732

Coffee County – 1,097

Crockett County — 509

Cumberland County – 1,152

Davidson County – 25,972

Decatur County – 470

DeKalb County – 544

Dickson County – 1,193

Dyer County – 1,266

Fayette County – 1,139

Fentress County – 432

Franklin County – 906

Gibson County – 1,523

Giles County – 560

Grainger County – 349

Greene County – 1,106

Grundy County – 246

Hamblen County – 1,836

Hamilton County – 9,106

Hancock County – 107

Hardeman County — 1,529

Hardin County – 967

Hawkins County – 766

Haywood County — 918

Henderson County — 1,124

Henry County — 601

Hickman County – 530

Houston County – 185

Humphreys County – 227

Jackson County – 305

Jefferson County – 1,066

Johnson County – 645

Knox County – 8,923

Lake County – 873

Lauderdale County – 937

Lawrence County – 954

Lewis County —177

Lincoln County – 578

Loudon County – 1,112

Macon County – 1,015

Madison County – 2,641

Marion County – 499

Marshall County – 713

Maury County – 2,238

McMinn County – 1,063

McNairy County — 807

Meigs County – 220

Monroe County – 995

Montgomery County – 2,952

Moore County — 153

Morgan County — 304

Obion County — 1,088

Overton County – 678

Perry County – 143

Pickett County — 96

Polk County – 377

Putnam County – 3,061

Rhea County – 772

Roane County – 835

Robertson County – 2,162

Rutherford County – 8,986

Scott County – 200

Sequatchie County – 222

Sevier County – 7,515

Shelby County – 30,062

Smith County – 673

Stewart County — 173

Sullivan County – 2,051

Sumner County – 4,086

Tipton County – 1,733

Trousdale County – 1,651

Unicoi County – 277

Union County — 334

Van Buren County – 153

Warren County – 1,007

Washington County – 2,167

Wayne County – 1,479

Weakley County — 1,117

White County – 776

Williamson County – 5,077

Wilson County – 3,358

Out of state – 2,944

Pending – 2,881

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 245

Asian – 1,686

Black or African-American – 33,861

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 139

Other/Multiracial – 22,856

White – 97,973

Pending – 26,754

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 119,642

Hispanic – 24,624

Pending – 39,248

Gender:

Female – 93,467

Male – 88,307

Pending – 1,740

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.