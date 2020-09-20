32 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 2,860 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 2,860.

The new cases include 12 men and 20 women, ranging in age from 10-years-old to 78-years-old.

There are currently 10 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,605 (56.1%)
  • 38301: 942 (32.9%)
  • 38356: 50 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 37 (1.3%)
  • 38366: 43 (1.5%)
  • 38343: 34 (1.2%)
  • 38313: 50 (1.7%)
  • 38392: 22 (0.8%)
  • 38355: 15 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 31 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 5 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 19 (0.7%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 930 (32.5%)
  • White: 1,169 (41%)
  • Asian: 11 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 71 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 51 (1.5%)
  • Unspecified: 628 (22%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,588 (55.5%)
  • Male: 1,271 (44.4%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 2,458 (86%)
  • Not recovered: 225 (8%)
  • Better: 47 (1.5%)
  • Unknown: 74 (2.5%)
  • Deaths: 56 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 118 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 325 (11%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 567 (20%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 442 (15.5%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 395 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 428 (15%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 307 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 155 (5%)
  • 80+: 116 (4%)
  • Unknown: 7 (0.5%)
