32 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 2,860 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 2,860.

The new cases include 12 men and 20 women, ranging in age from 10-years-old to 78-years-old.

There are currently 10 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,605 (56.1%)

38301: 942 (32.9%)

38356: 50 (1.7%)

38391: 37 (1.3%)

38366: 43 (1.5%)

38343: 34 (1.2%)

38313: 50 (1.7%)

38392: 22 (0.8%)

38355: 15 (0.5%)

38362: 31 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 19 (0.7%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 930 (32.5%)

White: 1,169 (41%)

Asian: 11 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 71 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 51 (1.5%)

Unspecified: 628 (22%)

Gender:

Female: 1,588 (55.5%)

Male: 1,271 (44.4%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,458 (86%)

Not recovered: 225 (8%)

Better: 47 (1.5%)

Unknown: 74 (2.5%)

Deaths: 56 (2%)

Age: