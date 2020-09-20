32 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 2,860 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 2,860.
The new cases include 12 men and 20 women, ranging in age from 10-years-old to 78-years-old.
There are currently 10 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with one patient on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,605 (56.1%)
- 38301: 942 (32.9%)
- 38356: 50 (1.7%)
- 38391: 37 (1.3%)
- 38366: 43 (1.5%)
- 38343: 34 (1.2%)
- 38313: 50 (1.7%)
- 38392: 22 (0.8%)
- 38355: 15 (0.5%)
- 38362: 31 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 5 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 19 (0.7%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 930 (32.5%)
- White: 1,169 (41%)
- Asian: 11 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 71 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 51 (1.5%)
- Unspecified: 628 (22%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,588 (55.5%)
- Male: 1,271 (44.4%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 2,458 (86%)
- Not recovered: 225 (8%)
- Better: 47 (1.5%)
- Unknown: 74 (2.5%)
- Deaths: 56 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 118 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 325 (11%)
- 21 – 30 years: 567 (20%)
- 31 – 40 years: 442 (15.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 395 (14%)
- 51 – 60 years: 428 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 307 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 155 (5%)
- 80+: 116 (4%)
- Unknown: 7 (0.5%)