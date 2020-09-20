Bumpus Harley-Davidson holds customer swap meet

JACKSON, Tenn. — The annual customer swap meet at Bumpus Harley-Davidson brought many motorcycle riders looking for great deals.

The outdoor event had clothes, antiques and take-off parts for sale. Anyone could set up a shop by reserving a spot for free.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Club set up a tent to serve drinks and cook burgers. There was also rider training classes going on.

The meet is usually held in the spring, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus shutdowns in March.

Owner Scott Bumpus says he wanted the event to be fun, but in a responsible way.

“The ability for them to clean out their closets a little bit, and for folks who are looking for some stuff and not wanting to spend big money. It’s kind of like a yard sale, but it gives customers the ability to come down and do it,” he said.

Bumpus Harley-Davidson is waiting to schedule more events. However, they are taking it day-by-day while keeping an eye on the virus.