Jackson to formally accept AARP Community Challenge grant

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has been selected to receive an AARP Community Challenge grant.

Jackson was one out of 184 grantees chosen out of the 50 states.

The Quick Action grant will be used to improve the city’s transportation accessibility and communications by designing a smartphone app where users can live track their buses and know their arrival and departure times.

Director of Performance Management Lauren Kirk says the app will make people feel valued by knowing that their service and experience with the service is prioritized.

“I think this project will definitely, greatly benefit the community,” Kirk said. “Just from having improved access to services, just knowing exactly when to expect their bus, and [it] will help them be on time if they’re taking the bus to work or for other purposes.”

The AARP grant will formally be accepted by the City of Jackson on September 24, and the app will be available by December.