Locals compete to be the fastest in Hub City Speed autocross

JACKSON, Tenn. — Locals with a need for speed came out to compete for the title of fastest driver.

Residents came out Sunday for an autocross race with Hub City Speed at the Jackson Dragway. There is a race like this one once a month.

“We set up here at the Jackson Drag strip. We set up a course in the parking lot and race against the clock. Each layout is different each month, and whoever has the fastest time of the day wins,” said Adam Lindsay, the track’s designer.

Lindsay says anyone is welcome to come out, no matter what car you own. They even have racers as young as 16-years-old.

“Sixteen and up and any kind of vehicle. As you can see, we have a pretty good selection of vehicles today,” he said.

Lindsay says the event is normally larger, but due to other events at the Dragway, they had to make the obstacle course smaller.

If anyone is interested in racing, the process to get setup is simple. The fee is only $20.

“You just show up in your normal car. We’ll do a check to make sure everything is legit on the car, make sure your tires are good, stuff like that,” Lindsay said. “And then we set up, you pay your money and you’re ready to go.”

Each driver gets six runs per day, depending on the crowd size.

Lindsay says if the turn out is not as big, you can get even more runs in. They also offer a ride along to test out the race course before committing to the race.

For information on racing with Hub City Speed’s autocross, visit their Facebook page.