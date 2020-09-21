184,409 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,233 deaths, 693 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 184,409 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, September 21. In addition, 2,233 people have died and 693 are currently hospitalized. Another 166,674 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 6,219 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 81 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,133

Bedford County – 1,309

Benton County – 332

Bledsoe County – 845

Blount County – 2,440

Bradley County – 2,858

Campbell County – 419

Cannon County – 276

Carroll County – 832

Carter County — 2,126

Cheatham County – 790

Chester County – 591

Claiborne County – 430

Clay County – 210

Cocke County – 734

Coffee County – 1,108

Crockett County — 513

Cumberland County – 1,153

Davidson County – 26,017

Decatur County – 478

DeKalb County – 546

Dickson County – 1,199

Dyer County – 1,279

Fayette County – 1,143

Fentress County – 436

Franklin County – 913

Gibson County – 1,538

Giles County – 568

Grainger County – 350

Greene County – 1,107

Grundy County – 249

Hamblen County – 1,838

Hamilton County – 9,144

Hancock County – 106

Hardeman County — 1,532

Hardin County – 967

Hawkins County – 770

Haywood County — 921

Henderson County — 1,131

Henry County — 602

Hickman County – 538

Houston County – 186

Humphreys County – 232

Jackson County – 305

Jefferson County – 1,066

Johnson County – 648

Knox County – 8,998

Lake County – 915

Lauderdale County – 936

Lawrence County – 970

Lewis County — 177

Lincoln County – 579

Loudon County – 1,115

Macon County – 1,020

Madison County – 2,701

Marion County – 500

Marshall County – 717

Maury County – 2,260

McMinn County – 1,068

McNairy County — 810

Meigs County – 221

Monroe County – 1,001

Montgomery County – 2,962

Moore County — 154

Morgan County — 305

Obion County — 1,088

Overton County – 680

Perry County – 146

Pickett County — 98

Polk County – 378

Putnam County – 3,070

Rhea County – 781

Roane County – 841

Robertson County – 2,172

Rutherford County – 9,031

Scott County – 200

Sequatchie County – 223

Sevier County – 2,518

Shelby County – 30,155

Smith County – 678

Stewart County — 175

Sullivan County – 2,054

Sumner County – 4,705

Tipton County – 1,739

Trousdale County – 1,651

Unicoi County – 280

Union County — 337

Van Buren County – 153

Warren County – 1,012

Washington County – 2,179

Wayne County – 1,480

Weakley County — 1,118

White County – 784

Williamson County – 5,089

Wilson County – 3,373

Out of state – 3,013

Pending – 2,891

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 247

Asian – 1,693

Black or African-American – 33,954

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 139

Other/Multiracial – 22,935

White – 98,566

Pending – 26,875

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 120,172

Hispanic – 24,653

Pending – 39,584

Gender:

Female – 93,929

Male – 88,698

Pending – 1,782

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.