28 cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 2,888 total cases in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 28 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 2,888.

Those cases include 12 men and 16 women, ranging in age from 6-months-old to 75-years-old.

There are currently 10 Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,621 (56.1%)

38301: 949 (32.9%)

38356: 53 (1.8%)

38391: 39 (1.3%)

38366: 43 (1.5%)

38343: 34 (1.2%)

38313: 50 (1.7%)

38392: 22 (0.7%)

38355: 15 (0.5%)

38362: 31 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 19 (0.7%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 934 (32%)

White: 1,184 (41%)

Asian: 11 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 71 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 52 (2%)

Unspecified: 636 (22%)

Gender:

Female: 1,604 (55.5%)

Male: 1,283 (44.4%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,471 (86%)

Not recovered: 245 (8%)

Better: 50 (2%)

Unknown: 66 (2%)

Deaths: 56 (2%)

Age: