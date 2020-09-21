28 cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 2,888 total cases in Madison Co.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 28 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 2,888.

Those cases include 12 men and 16 women, ranging in age from 6-months-old to 75-years-old.

There are currently 10 Madison County residents hospitalized, with one of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,621 (56.1%)
  • 38301: 949 (32.9%)
  • 38356: 53 (1.8%)
  • 38391: 39 (1.3%)
  • 38366: 43 (1.5%)
  • 38343: 34 (1.2%)
  • 38313: 50 (1.7%)
  • 38392: 22 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 15 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 31 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 5 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 19 (0.7%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 934 (32%)
  • White: 1,184 (41%)
  • Asian: 11 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 71 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 52 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 636 (22%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,604 (55.5%)
  • Male: 1,283 (44.4%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 2,471 (86%)
  • Not recovered: 245 (8%)
  • Better: 50 (2%)
  • Unknown: 66 (2%)
  • Deaths: 56 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 121 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 330 (11%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 573 (20%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 446 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 396 (14%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 432 (15%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 309 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 158 (5.5%)
  • 80+: 116 (4%)
  • Unknown: 7 (0.5%)
