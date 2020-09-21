Final Day Of Summer

Weather Update: Monday, September 21 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. A chilly Fall like morning to start the day. Temperatures will be a little chilly for some. Low temps this morning are around 50~54. Plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Temps will climb through the 60s and 70s. High will be around 77° this afternoon. That is of course way below average for this time of year. In fact, will feel more like the middle of October. Some of Tropical Storm Beta’s moisture will start to stream in aloft, this will be in the form of cirrus clouds as moisture overrides the more dense heavier air in place here in West Tennessee. The moist layer will gradually deepen as the week goes along. Expect rain by mid week.



