Fire, health departments release new smartphone app

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department and the Madison County Fire Department have released a new app, available for download on your smartphone.

The free app will allow both departments to connect with Madison County residents and visitors.

Health department regional director Kim Tedford says the app will allow the departments to get information out quickly to residents with smartphones.

The app offers various information including:

Community outreach information

Access to COVID-19 resources

Environmental health information

Access to immunizations and emergency preparedness resources

Access to join the fire department and sign up for various classes

The app is now available in the App Store and Google Play as “Madison County Fire and Health.” You can click here to download the app.