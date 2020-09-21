Mugshots : Madison County : 09/18/20 – 09/21/20 September 21, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/41Michael Carrol Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/41Alice Hall Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/41Ashley Burgess Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/41Ashton Siler Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/41Bernard Suarez Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 6/41Billy Wilson Failure to appear, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 7/41Cecilia Near Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 8/41Charlie Beene Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/41Danielle Velazquez Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 10/41Daryl Knox Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 11/41David Heri Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/41Dennis Wright Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/41Derrick Brooks Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/41Deshaundon Jeanes Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/41Desimen Rodgers Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/41Dorothy King Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 17/41Faith Sorenson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/41Gloria Holloway Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/41Harliss Trailor Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 20/41James Bright Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 21/41Jarvis Douglas Schedule I drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 22/41Jasmine Coyle Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 23/41Johnny Bradford Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 24/41Joseph Gordon Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 25/41Keturah Gatewood Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 26/41Lowell Mccoy Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 27/41Mary Womble Schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, open container law, underage consumption/possession or transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 28/41Michael Naragon Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 29/41Nguyen Hung Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 30/41Pamela Weddle Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 31/41Paul Ellinger Schedule II drug violations, child abuse or neglect/non violent Show Caption Hide Caption 32/41Rasheed South Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 33/41Rasheika Ellinger Schedule II drug violations, child abuse or neglect/non-violent, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 34/41Robert Smith Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 35/41Ronnie Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 36/41Sherrod Manuel Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 37/41Takieshia Cole Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 38/41Teneshia Kelley Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 39/41Thomas Reed Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 40/41Todd Egnlet Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 41/41Travis Barnett Theft under $1,000, theft of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/18/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/21/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest