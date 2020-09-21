Police seek ID in south Jackson Walmart shoplifting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two shoplifting suspects.

On September 11, JPD responded to a shoplifting report at Walmart in south Jackson.

Walmart reported two individuals acquired an undetermined amount of jewelry and left the store without paying.

Security footage shows one suspect as a white male with short brown hair, average build, a blue striped Nike shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

The second suspect is a white female with brown hair, average build, a pink shirt, gray shorts and black sandals.

The two were observed to leave the property in a black Dodge Challenger with a red stripe down the passenger side door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD at (731) 425-8400 or CrimeStoppers at (731) 424-8477.