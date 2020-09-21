Trenton residents smash Alzheimer’s by demolishing car

TRENTON, Tenn. — Monday, Trenton residents showed up to “smash Alzheimer’s” by demolishing a car.

The car has several quotes on it that describe what people experience while being surrounded by a family member with the disease.

Trenton Mayor Ricky Jackson participated in the smashing as well.

“I think it’s great,” Mayor Jackson said. “It’s great for our county, it’s great for our city, and Trenton Rehab does a wonderful job trying to put things together and getting stuff like this out to the community, knowing how bad this disease is and how it affects people all over the country, not just in our county and city, but all over the country, and it’s terrible.”

Along with the mayor, Peabody football team players came to get some smashing in as well.

Trenton resident Hannah says the smashing of the car means more to her personally after she experienced the loss of a family member from dementia.

“This is actually something that’s really close to me,” Hannah said. “My grandfather passed away about three years ago from dementia, so this is just something that I can kind of give back in dedication of him.”

Everyone present all felt the same emotions towards Alzheimer’s. They want to smash it and release all of the bad feelings Alzheimer’s brings upon their lives.

“There’s a lot of caregiver frustration and frustration in general with the disease, so we felt it would be great to have a vehicle to vent our frustrations on,” said Wally Vernon, administrator of Trenton Health and Rehabilitation.

Clinical liaison Katie Burke said she is so thankful there was a huge turnout for the event, and says the support for the facility was shown as well as the community support involved. There were also local businesses that came out to support and donate to the Alzheimer’s of Tennessee Foundation.