185,148 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,261 deaths, 766 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 185,148 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, September 22. In addition, 2,261 people have died and 766 are currently hospitalized. Another 167,778 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 6,389 probable cases of COVID-19 and an 83 additional COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,138

Bedford County – 1,313

Benton County – 332

Bledsoe County – 845

Blount County – 2,449

Bradley County – 2,868

Campbell County – 421

Cannon County – 279

Carroll County – 839

Carter County — 1,127

Cheatham County – 793

Chester County – 595

Claiborne County – 438

Clay County – 211

Cocke County – 736

Coffee County – 1,125

Crockett County — 513

Cumberland County – 1,155

Davidson County – 26,087

Decatur County – 479

DeKalb County – 547

Dickson County – 1,207

Dyer County – 1,287

Fayette County – 1,144

Fentress County – 447

Franklin County – 926

Gibson County – 1,545

Giles County – 569

Grainger County – 354

Greene County – 1,112

Grundy County – 256

Hamblen County – 1,839

Hamilton County – 9,211

Hancock County – 106

Hardeman County — 1,534

Hardin County – 972

Hawkins County – 773

Haywood County — 924

Henderson County — 1,135

Henry County — 607

Hickman County – 546

Houston County – 193

Humphreys County – 235

Jackson County – 308

Jefferson County – 1,074

Johnson County – 649

Knox County – 9,052

Lake County – 915

Lauderdale County – 942

Lawrence County – 977

Lewis County — 179

Lincoln County – 581

Loudon County – 1,121

Macon County – 1,023

Madison County – 2,750

Marion County – 504

Marshall County – 720

Maury County – 2,274

McMinn County – 1,076

McNairy County — 816

Meigs County – 221

Monroe County – 1,003

Montgomery County – 2,971

Moore County — 154

Morgan County — 306

Obion County — 1,096

Overton County – 681

Perry County – 150

Pickett County — 103

Polk County – 380

Putnam County – 3,088

Rhea County – 788

Roane County – 849

Robertson County – 2,173

Rutherford County – 9,058

Scott County – 202

Sequatchie County – 223

Sevier County – 2,537

Shelby County – 30,244

Smith County – 678

Stewart County — 177

Sullivan County – 2,071

Sumner County – 4,721

Tipton County – 1,745

Trousdale County – 1,651

Unicoi County – 280

Union County — 339

Van Buren County – 154

Warren County – 1,012

Washington County – 2,186

Wayne County – 1,485

Weakley County — 1,122

White County – 788

Williamson County – 5,096

Wilson County – 3,384

Out of state – 2,968

Pending – 2,891

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 247

Asian – 1,704

Black or African-American – 34,086

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 144

Other/Multiracial – 22,908

White – 99,338

Pending – 26,721

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 121,181

Hispanic – 24,739

Pending – 39,228

Gender:

Female – 94,334

Male – 89,024

Pending – 1,790

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.