Health department confirms 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 20 new cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two additional deaths due to complications of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Madison County to 58.

The health department says a 92-year-old woman died Aug. 31 and a 68-year-old man died Sept. 4 due to complications caused by the virus.

The health department also confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 2,908.

Those cases include 11 men and nine women, ranging in age from 7-years-old to 73-years-old.

Seven Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and one of those patients is on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,630 (56%)

38301: 957 (32.9%)

38356: 53 (1.8%)

38391: 40 (1.4%)

38366: 45 (1.5%)

38343: 34 (1.2%)

38313: 50 (1.7%)

38392: 22 (0.7%)

38355: 15 (0.5%)

38362: 31 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 5 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 19 (0.7%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 937 (32%)

White: 1,194 (41%)

Asian: 11 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 71 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 52 (2%)

Unspecified: 643 (22%)

Gender:

Female: 1,604 (55.5%)

Male: 1,283 (44.4%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,500 (86%)

Not recovered: 227 (8%)

Better: 55 (2%)

Unknown: 68 (2%)

Deaths: 58 (2%)

Age: