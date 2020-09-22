Health department confirms 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 20 new cases

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two additional deaths due to complications of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Madison County to 58.

The health department says a 92-year-old woman died Aug. 31 and a 68-year-old man died Sept. 4 due to complications caused by the virus.

The health department also confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 2,908.

Those cases include 11 men and nine women, ranging in age from 7-years-old to 73-years-old.

Seven Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and one of those patients is on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,630 (56%)
  • 38301: 957 (32.9%)
  • 38356: 53 (1.8%)
  • 38391: 40 (1.4%)
  • 38366: 45 (1.5%)
  • 38343: 34 (1.2%)
  • 38313: 50 (1.7%)
  • 38392: 22 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 15 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 31 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 5 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 19 (0.7%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 937 (32%)
  • White: 1,194 (41%)
  • Asian: 11 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 71 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 52 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 643 (22%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,604 (55.5%)
  • Male: 1,283 (44.4%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 2,500 (86%)
  • Not recovered: 227 (8%)
  • Better: 55 (2%)
  • Unknown: 68 (2%)
  • Deaths: 58 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 122 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 338 (11.5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 574 (20%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 449 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 396 (13.5%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 433 (15%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 313 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 159 (5.5%)
  • 80+: 116 (4%)
  • Unknown: 8 (0.5%)
