Health department confirms 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 20 new cases
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two additional deaths due to complications of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Madison County to 58.
The health department says a 92-year-old woman died Aug. 31 and a 68-year-old man died Sept. 4 due to complications caused by the virus.
The health department also confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in Madison County to 2,908.
Those cases include 11 men and nine women, ranging in age from 7-years-old to 73-years-old.
Seven Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and one of those patients is on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,630 (56%)
- 38301: 957 (32.9%)
- 38356: 53 (1.8%)
- 38391: 40 (1.4%)
- 38366: 45 (1.5%)
- 38343: 34 (1.2%)
- 38313: 50 (1.7%)
- 38392: 22 (0.7%)
- 38355: 15 (0.5%)
- 38362: 31 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 5 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 19 (0.7%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 937 (32%)
- White: 1,194 (41%)
- Asian: 11 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 71 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 52 (2%)
- Unspecified: 643 (22%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,604 (55.5%)
- Male: 1,283 (44.4%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 2,500 (86%)
- Not recovered: 227 (8%)
- Better: 55 (2%)
- Unknown: 68 (2%)
- Deaths: 58 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 122 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 338 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 574 (20%)
- 31 – 40 years: 449 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 396 (13.5%)
- 51 – 60 years: 433 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 313 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 159 (5.5%)
- 80+: 116 (4%)
- Unknown: 8 (0.5%)