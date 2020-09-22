Health dept. to distribute free face masks Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, along with representatives from the University of Tennessee/Tennessee State University Extension office, will once again distribute free face masks in Jackson.

The washable, reusable masks will be available for pick-up at the Madison County Agricultural Complex on Thursday, September 24, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. while supplies last.

The facility is located at 309 North Parkway in Jackson.

Masks will not be distributed at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department or at The WIC Center that day.

The masks are supplied by Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group and will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.

For more information, call the Jackson-Madison County COVID-19 Public Information Line at (731) 240-1771.