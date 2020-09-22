Increasing Clouds And Cool

Weather Update, Tuesday, September 22 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have another coolish start to the morning. Temperatures have been ranging from 50° in Lexington and Savannah to around 63°F in Memphis. It all depends on cloud cover. The clouds will increase through the day as more tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Beta deepens. The chances of rain will hold off until mid to late morning on Wednesday, then the chance continues through at least Friday. This will be ahead of another cold front, which will allow temps to warm briefly into the weekend.



