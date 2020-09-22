Light Rain Tonight, Tomorrow, and Thursday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday, September 22nd

For the first day of Autumn, we began with temperatures in the lower 50s – well within range for the kind of temperatures we experience this season. However, the forecast for the next couple of days has our weather looking more like Halloween than late September! Keep the umbrella and rain coat nearby – you may not only want something to keep you dry but something to keep you warm as well!



TONIGHT

Scattered showers will remain possible overnight in West Tennessee with mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the middle 50s. Keep the umbrella handy tomorrow with rain possible on Wednesday and again on Thursday all from what is now Tropical Depression Beta.

Beta will continue to send light rain through West Tennessee tomorrow – especially over southwest Tennessee. As a result, temperatures will only peak in the upper 60s to lower 70s making it feel like late October! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

TROPICAL UPDATE – 10:00 a.m.

From the National Hurricane Center –

At 10:00 AM CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Beta was located by surface observations, satellites, and NOAA Doppler weather radars near latitude 28.9 North, longitude 96.7 West. The depression is drifting toward the northeast near 2 mph. A slow motion toward the east-northeast is expected by this afternoon and tonight. An east-northeastward to northeastward motion with increasing forward speed is expected Wednesday through Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Beta will move inland over southeastern Texas through Wednesday and then over Louisiana and Mississippi Wednesday night through Friday.

Data from surface observations and NOAA Doppler weather radars indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today with gradual weakening anticipated through Friday.

The estimated minimum central pressure based on nearby surface observations is 1005 mb.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

RAINFALL: For the middle and upper Texas coast, additional rainfall of 5 to 10 inches with isolated storm totals up to 20 inches is expected. Significant flash and urban flooding is occurring and will continue today. Minor to isolated moderate river flooding is likely.

Rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches are expected east into the Lower Mississippi Valley through the end of the week. Flash and urban flooding is possible, as well as isolated minor river flooding on smaller rivers.

TORNADOES: A tornado or two could occur through Tuesday near the middle to upper Texas coast or the southwestern Louisiana coast.

SURF: Swells generated by a combination of Beta and a cold front over the northern Gulf of Mexico will continue along the coasts of Louisiana and Texas during the next couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.