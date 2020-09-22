Mugshots : Madison County : 09/21/20 – 09/22/20

1/12 KATHY CAMACHO Violation of order of protection

2/12 CODY ALLEN LYNCH Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/12 COURTNEY ELLISON Violation of order of protection

4/12 EMMITT MERCER Public intoxication

5/12 JACUELINE LIGHTFOOT Violation of probation



6/12 JIMMY BOWDEN Violation of probation

7/12 JUSTIN CHANDLER Simple domestic assault

8/12 RALPH CRAIG BAIER Violation of probation, schedule II drug violations, contraband in penal institution

9/12 ROBERT FORMAN Failure to appear

10/12 RONALD LEE PAGE Failure to appear, violation of probation



11/12 TIMOTHY MOSBY Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

12/12 TYRESE ROE Failure to appear

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/21/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/22/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.