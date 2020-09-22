Mugshots : Madison County : 09/21/20 – 09/22/20 September 22, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12KATHY CAMACHO Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12CODY ALLEN LYNCH Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12COURTNEY ELLISON Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12EMMITT MERCER Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12JACUELINE LIGHTFOOT Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12JIMMY BOWDEN Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12JUSTIN CHANDLER Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12RALPH CRAIG BAIER Violation of probation, schedule II drug violations, contraband in penal institution Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12ROBERT FORMAN Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12RONALD LEE PAGE Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12TIMOTHY MOSBY Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12TYRESE ROE Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/21/20 and 7 a.m. on 09/22/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest