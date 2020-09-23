186,709 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,275 deaths, 779 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 186,709 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, September 23. In addition, 2,275 people have died and 779 are currently hospitalized. Another 169,649 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 6,626 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 83 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,153

Bedford County – 1,317

Benton County – 334

Bledsoe County – 848

Blount County – 2,461

Bradley County – 2,883

Campbell County – 424

Cannon County – 281

Carroll County – 849

Carter County — 1,141

Cheatham County – 805

Chester County – 605

Claiborne County – 438

Clay County – 215

Cocke County – 737

Coffee County – 1,156

Crockett County — 529

Cumberland County – 1,169

Davidson County – 26,194

Decatur County – 495

DeKalb County – 550

Dickson County – 1,230

Dyer County – 1,314

Fayette County – 1,167

Fentress County – 462

Franklin County – 945

Gibson County – 1,586

Giles County – 576

Grainger County – 360

Greene County – 1,118

Grundy County – 263

Hamblen County – 1,873

Hamilton County – 9,263

Hancock County – 107

Hardeman County — 1,546

Hardin County – 991

Hawkins County – 780

Haywood County — 933

Henderson County — 1,151

Henry County — 612

Hickman County – 553

Houston County – 198

Humphreys County – 243

Jackson County – 314

Jefferson County – 1,085

Johnson County – 662

Knox County – 9,115

Lake County – 919

Lauderdale County – 949

Lawrence County – 1,003

Lewis County — 179

Lincoln County – 596

Loudon County – 1,131

Macon County – 1,033

Madison County – 2,780

Marion County – 516

Marshall County – 733

Maury County – 2,289

McMinn County – 1,094

McNairy County — 824

Meigs County – 221

Monroe County – 1,010

Montgomery County – 3,015

Moore County — 161

Morgan County — 310

Obion County — 1,112

Overton County – 708

Perry County – 149

Pickett County — 107

Polk County – 380

Putnam County – 3,170

Rhea County – 791

Roane County – 864

Robertson County – 2,188

Rutherford County – 9,113

Scott County – 208

Sequatchie County – 226

Sevier County – 2,553

Shelby County – 30,397

Smith County – 697

Stewart County — 182

Sullivan County – 2,093

Sumner County – 4,750

Tipton County – 1,766

Trousdale County – 1,651

Unicoi County – 281

Union County — 345

Van Buren County – 159

Warren County – 1,019

Washington County – 2,232

Wayne County – 1,489

Weakley County — 1,145

White County – 806

Williamson County – 5,139

Wilson County – 3,412

Out of state – 2,879

Pending – 2,904

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 254

Asian – 1,719

Black or African-American – 34,474

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 144

Other/Multiracial – 23,027

White – 101,155

Pending – 25,936

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 123,915

Hispanic – 24,874

Pending – 37,920

Gender:

Female – 95,170

Male – 89,799

Pending – 1,740

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.