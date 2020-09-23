20 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 2,908 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department says those cases include five men and 15 women, ranging in age from 7-years-old to 77-years-old.

There are currently 12 Madison County residents hospitalized, with one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,642 (56.1%)
  • 38301: 964 (32.9%)
  • 38356: 53 (1.8%)
  • 38391: 40 (1.4%)
  • 38366: 45 (1.5%)
  • 38343: 34 (1.2%)
  • 38313: 50 (1.7%)
  • 38392: 22 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 15 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 31 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 6 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 19 (0.6%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 957 (32%)
  • White: 1,225 (42%)
  • Asian: 11 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 73 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 54 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 608 (21%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,628 (55.6%)
  • Male: 1,299 (44.3%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 2,515 (86%)
  • Not recovered: 230 (8%)
  • Better: 55 (2%)
  • Unknown: 70 (2%)
  • Deaths: 58 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 124 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 341 (11.5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 579 (20%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 451 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 397 (13.5%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 434 (15%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 316 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 162 (5.5%)
  • 80+: 116 (4%)
  • Unknown: 8 (0.5%)
