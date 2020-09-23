20 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 2,908 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
The health department says those cases include five men and 15 women, ranging in age from 7-years-old to 77-years-old.
There are currently 12 Madison County residents hospitalized, with one patient on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 1,642 (56.1%)
- 38301: 964 (32.9%)
- 38356: 53 (1.8%)
- 38391: 40 (1.4%)
- 38366: 45 (1.5%)
- 38343: 34 (1.2%)
- 38313: 50 (1.7%)
- 38392: 22 (0.7%)
- 38355: 15 (0.5%)
- 38362: 31 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 2 (0.1%)
- 38308: 6 (0.2%)
- 38378: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 19 (0.6%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 957 (32%)
- White: 1,225 (42%)
- Asian: 11 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 73 (2.5%)
- Other/Multiracial: 54 (2%)
- Unspecified: 608 (21%)
Gender:
- Female: 1,628 (55.6%)
- Male: 1,299 (44.3%)
- Unknown: 1 (0.1%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 2,515 (86%)
- Not recovered: 230 (8%)
- Better: 55 (2%)
- Unknown: 70 (2%)
- Deaths: 58 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 124 (4%)
- 11 – 20 years: 341 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 579 (20%)
- 31 – 40 years: 451 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 397 (13.5%)
- 51 – 60 years: 434 (15%)
- 61 – 70 years: 316 (11%)
- 71 – 80 years: 162 (5.5%)
- 80+: 116 (4%)
- Unknown: 8 (0.5%)