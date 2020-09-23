20 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 2,908 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department says those cases include five men and 15 women, ranging in age from 7-years-old to 77-years-old.

There are currently 12 Madison County residents hospitalized, with one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,642 (56.1%)

38301: 964 (32.9%)

38356: 53 (1.8%)

38391: 40 (1.4%)

38366: 45 (1.5%)

38343: 34 (1.2%)

38313: 50 (1.7%)

38392: 22 (0.7%)

38355: 15 (0.5%)

38362: 31 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 6 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 19 (0.6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 957 (32%)

White: 1,225 (42%)

Asian: 11 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 73 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 54 (2%)

Unspecified: 608 (21%)

Gender:

Female: 1,628 (55.6%)

Male: 1,299 (44.3%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,515 (86%)

Not recovered: 230 (8%)

Better: 55 (2%)

Unknown: 70 (2%)

Deaths: 58 (2%)

Age: