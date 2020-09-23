Firefighters rescue woman from east Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman is hospitalized after a fire late Tuesday night at an east Jackson apartment.

According to the Jackson Fire Department, fire fighters responded to a housing complex at 252 Conger Street just after 11 p.m. and could hear a smoke alarm.

Fire officials say responding firefighters could see smoke coming from part of the building, and crews were able to remove a window air conditioning unit and unlock an exterior door to make entry.

The fire department says firefighters who entered found heavy smoke and located a semi-conscious adult woman in the floor, and immediately removed her from the apartment and began resuscitation efforts.

The woman was taken to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital by ambulance. No one else was in the apartment.

Firefighters later determined that the smoke was caused by an unattended pan of food on the stove, and there were no actual flames involved. There was no damage to the apartment, and no other injuries.

Fire officials say the woman is continuing to recover at the hospital and is in stable condition.