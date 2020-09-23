Heavy Showers at Times on Thursday Morning

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, September 23rd

Despite rain in Jackson all day so far, we’ve only had 0.21″ since most of the rain has remained light! As a result of the wet and cloudy conditions, temperatures have only peaked in the middle 60s this afternoon – the coolest day since May 12th! We’ll have cool conditions continue tomorrow with showers possibly getting heavier tomorrow morning.

TONIGHT

Rainfall from the remnants of Beta will continue to pour over West Tennessee tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures will drop to the upper 50s with light winds overnight. Expect heavy rain at times for the Thursday morning commute – it may take longer than usual! Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to track the rain where you are!

Heavy showers are tomorrow morning and early afternoon especially in southwest Tennessee. We’ll gradually get drier by the evening but with temperatures still only peaking in the upper 60s under mostly cloudy if not overcast skies. Rainfall totals will approach 1″ or even surpass it in some parts of southwest Tennessee. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

