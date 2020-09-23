Library to reopen Rotary Park next week

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is inviting the public to the reopening of Rotary Park on Sept. 30.

The park originally opened in February 2005, through funding from the City of Jackson, Madison County Commission, Jackson Downtown Development Corporation, Jackson Rotary Club, and private donations, according to a news release.

The park has recently had improvements made, and has been a priority for the Library Board of Trustees, according to board chair Elaine Christian.

The reopening is currently scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at the Main Library at 433 East Lafayette Street.