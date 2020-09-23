Madison County mask mandate to expire on Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director Kim Tedford confirmed Wednesday during a weekly press conference update on COVID-19 that the county-wide mask mandate will be allowed to expire.

The mandate is currently set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

Tedford says after the mandate expires, mask requirements in businesses will be left up to each individual business owner.

As a reminder, many chain stores such as Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger and others require all customers and employees to wear face coverings in stores nationwide.

Tedford says if confirmed COVID-19 cases begin to rise again, it is possible the county and health department will put a mask mandate back in place.

