New tool offered to absentee by-mail voters

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you requested an absentee ballot by-mail, you can now check the status of your ballot online.

Tennessee voters who request an absentee by-mail ballot for the November 3 election can now track the status of their ballot on the Secretary of State’s website by using the absentee by-mail ballot status tracker tool.

“Well we think that it’ll be a great way to be more customer friendly and give people the opportunity to track the progress of their ballot being sent to them and their ballot being sent back in,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

When you go online it makes it easier for you to check your absentee ballot. All you have to do is put in your information and make one simple click.

There was a record number of Tennessee voters voting absentee by-mail in the August election.

Many of these voters are voting absentee by-mail for the first time, and Hargett says they expect to break that record in November.

“The trackers available for all voters, and everybody should be able to use that. It’s a great tool to be able to track the progress of your absentee ballot request, your ballot being sent and your ballot being received at the election commission,” Hargett said.

Voters must have a legal reason to vote absentee by-mail, and you’re encouraged to request and return your ballots early in order to ensure deadlines are met.

Early voting begins October 14 and will continue through October 29.

For more information on how to track your ballot, click here.