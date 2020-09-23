Parks and rec department presents ‘Movies in the Park’ at The AMP

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson Recreation and Parks department is presenting “Movies in the Park.”

The free event will feature an outdoor showing of the 2020 film “Trolls World Tour” on Saturday, September 26 at The AMP.

Showtime will begin at approximately 7 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, and minors must have direct parental supervision.

Facial coverings and social distancing will be encouraged.

