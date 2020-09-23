Robinson Toyota holds ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business held a fundraiser Wednesday evening to help raise money for a cause.

Robinson Toyota held their annual Real Men Wear Pink fundraiser, a national event that kicks-off Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

This event involves men from local communities getting together and wearing pink to not only raise awareness for the disease, but to also raise funds to go towards a cure.

General Manager of Robinson Toyota, Joseph Robinson says it is important because it is a disease that impacts so many.

“Everyone has a mother, a daughter or a grandmother or even a male friend that has either directly had breast cancer or who has been impacted by breast cancer,” Robinson said. “And it’s a terrible disease, and our goal here today is to raise as much money as possible.”

They’ve raised more than $25,000 over a five year period.