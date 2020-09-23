Tedford: ‘Our whole goal was to flatten the curve and we have done that’

JACKSON, Tenn. — No more mask mandate. Jackson and Madison County officials are letting it expire Saturday night.

“Our whole goal was to flatten the curve and we have done that,” said Kim Tedford, regional director of the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

They say the importance of wearing a mask doesn’t go away, but now they are pushing personal responsibility.

“Just be diligent and take care of yourself and look out for your fellow man,” said Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris.

“Let’s not take this as a free-for-all to just take masks off and not social distance, not wash our hands, and treat it like it’s all gone,” said City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger. “We still have to remain diligent and take that personal responsibility to protect ourselves and protect each other, to ensure we mitigate the spread of the virus, especially as we go into flu season.”

They are, however, allowing businesses to create a policy if they want to do so, and face coverings will still be required to enter all venues owned and operated by the City of Jackson.

The countdown is on until some people can see their loved ones in long-term care facilities. Some will be open to visitors on October 1, with restrictions.

“According to CMS and the state, they have to look at if they’ve had any positive cases the last 14 days,” Tedford said. “If they haven’t, then they can begin some visitation through windows or through a window in their room. If there’s been no new cases in the last 28 days, that visitation can open up even more.”

And in just a few weeks, it’ll be spooky season in Madison County. Kim Tedford said she wants people to be in the spirit.

“The kids will have masks on, and what better way to use a mask during Halloween. You can decorate your mask, may have some fun doing that,” Tedford said.

But she did ask people to please stay socially distant and not attend parties.

West Tennessee Healthcare is also preparing for flu patients. They are pleading with the public to get your flu shot and still practice social distancing measures, since many of those precautions also prevent the flu.