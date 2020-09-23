US Marshals locate escaped Lake Co. inmate

JACKSON, Tenn. — U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announced the capture of another Lake County Jail escapee.

The news release from the Marshals says Camren Howard was found at a home on the 600 block of Hayes Street in Tiptonville.

Marshals say Howard escaped with two other inmates Monday night after overpowering a guard and taking jail keys.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the two other inmates, Robert Lee Walley and Brad Austin Henderson, have also been apprehended.

The release says that the stolen jail keys were recovered thanks to a K9 officer.