187,544 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 2,310 deaths, 708 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 187,544 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, September 24. In addition, 2,310 people have died and 708 are currently hospitalized. Another 171,153 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 6,751 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 89 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,153

Bedford County – 1,320

Benton County – 334

Bledsoe County – 849

Blount County – 2,477

Bradley County – 2,893

Campbell County – 431

Cannon County – 280

Carroll County – 858

Carter County — 1,147

Cheatham County – 806

Chester County – 609

Claiborne County – 440

Clay County – 330

Cocke County – 741

Coffee County – 1,166

Crockett County — 529

Cumberland County – 1,175

Davidson County – 26,252

Decatur County – 503

DeKalb County – 552

Dickson County – 1,235

Dyer County – 1,318

Fayette County – 1,174

Fentress County – 471

Franklin County – 951

Gibson County – 1,609

Giles County – 580

Grainger County – 363

Greene County – 1,129

Grundy County – 268

Hamblen County – 1,885

Hamilton County – 9,287

Hancock County – 106

Hardeman County — 1,548

Hardin County – 1,005

Hawkins County – 783

Haywood County — 954

Henderson County — 1,153

Henry County — 613

Hickman County – 558

Houston County – 208

Humphreys County – 244

Jackson County – 317

Jefferson County – 1,097

Johnson County – 675

Knox County – 9,181

Lake County – 914

Lauderdale County – 959

Lawrence County – 1,012

Lewis County — 185

Lincoln County – 603

Loudon County – 1,135

Macon County – 1,035

Madison County – 2,800

Marion County – 518

Marshall County – 741

Maury County – 2,309

McMinn County – 1,100

McNairy County — 842

Meigs County – 223

Monroe County – 1,022

Montgomery County – 3,022

Moore County — 164

Morgan County — 311

Obion County — 1,138

Overton County – 713

Perry County – 149

Pickett County — 110

Polk County – 382

Putnam County – 3,201

Rhea County – 798

Roane County – 798

Robertson County – 872

Rutherford County – 2,190

Scott County – 9,150

Sequatchie County – 207

Sevier County – 229

Shelby County – 30,460

Smith County – 2,570

Stewart County — 698

Sullivan County – 190

Sumner County – 2,121

Tipton County – 4,758

Trousdale County – 1,781

Unicoi County – 1,651

Union County — 283

Van Buren County – 347

Warren County – 160

Washington County – 1,026

Wayne County – 2,239

Weakley County — 1,490

White County – 1,157

Williamson County – 813

Wilson County – 5,165

Out of state – 3,418

Pending – 2,822

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 255

Asian – 1,730

Black or African-American – 34,597

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 144

Other/Multiracial – 23,056

White – 101,871

Pending – 25,891

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 124,703

Hispanic – 24,930

Pending – 37,911

Gender:

Female – 95,639

Male – 90,167

Pending – 1,738

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.