3 Martin residents charged in connection Sunday burglary

MARTIN, Tenn. — Three Martin residents have been arrested in connection to a burglary on Mt. Pelia Road in Martin.

A news release from Martin police says William G. LaRue, 40, Layla Elhulu Sullivan, 32, and Nathan Brackett, 42, have been charged in connection to the burglary that occurred on Sunday.

Martin police say they took numerous guns and personal property from the home.

Law enforcement agencies later executed a search warrant on at LaRue’s home and another house in Obion County. The release says several of the stolen items were recovered.

Police say all three have been charged with aggravated burglary, vandalism and theft of property.

The incident is still under investigation.