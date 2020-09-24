4 deaths confirmed, 24 COVID-19 cases confirmed in residential facility

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The health department says those deaths include:

  • an 85-year-old man who died Sept. 20
  • a 63-year-old woman who died Sept. 22
  • a 91-year-old woman who died Sept. 9
  • a 70-year-old woman who died Sept. 11

A total of 62 Madison County residents have died as a result of complications due to COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 24 cases in the same residential facility, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,964.

Those cases include 15 men and 21 women, ranging in age from 4-months-old to 70-years-old.

Ten Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 1,673 (56.4%)
  • 38301: 968 (32.7%)
  • 38356: 53 (1.8%)
  • 38391: 40 (1.4%)
  • 38366: 45 (1.5%)
  • 38343: 34 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 50 (1.7%)
  • 38392: 22 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 15 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 31 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 7 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 19 (0.6%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 965 (32.5%)
  • White: 1,248 (42%)
  • Asian: 11 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 74 (2.5%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 55 (2%)
  • Unspecified: 611 (20.5%)

Gender:

  • Female: 1,649 (55.6%)
  • Male: 1,314 (44.3%)
  • Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 2,563 (86.5%)
  • Not recovered: 248 (8%)
  • Better: 50 (2%)
  • Unknown: 41 (1.5%)
  • Deaths: 62 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 126 (4%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 364 (12%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 580 (19.5%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 454 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 400 (13.5%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 434 (15%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 320 (11%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 162 (5.5%)
  • 80+: 116 (4%)
  • Unknown: 8 (0.5%)
