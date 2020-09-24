4 deaths confirmed, 24 COVID-19 cases confirmed in residential facility

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The health department says those deaths include:

an 85-year-old man who died Sept. 20

a 63-year-old woman who died Sept. 22

a 91-year-old woman who died Sept. 9

a 70-year-old woman who died Sept. 11

A total of 62 Madison County residents have died as a result of complications due to COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 24 cases in the same residential facility, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,964.

Those cases include 15 men and 21 women, ranging in age from 4-months-old to 70-years-old.

Ten Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 1,673 (56.4%)

38301: 968 (32.7%)

38356: 53 (1.8%)

38391: 40 (1.4%)

38366: 45 (1.5%)

38343: 34 (1.1%)

38313: 50 (1.7%)

38392: 22 (0.7%)

38355: 15 (0.5%)

38362: 31 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 2 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 19 (0.6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 965 (32.5%)

White: 1,248 (42%)

Asian: 11 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 74 (2.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 55 (2%)

Unspecified: 611 (20.5%)

Gender:

Female: 1,649 (55.6%)

Male: 1,314 (44.3%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 2,563 (86.5%)

Not recovered: 248 (8%)

Better: 50 (2%)

Unknown: 41 (1.5%)

Deaths: 62 (2%)

Age: