Carroll County woman charged with TennCare fraud

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A Carroll County woman has been charged with TennCare fraud, according to a news release from the Office of Inspector General.

The release says Heather Cox, 35, has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services after allegedly reporting incorrect information to the state in order to received TennCare benefits.

The release says Cox did not report that she was married and living with her husband and failed to report both of their incomes.

TennCare paid more than $4,200 in fees and claims on behalf of Cox and her children, according to the release.