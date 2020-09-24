Dense Fog Possible to Start Friday Morning

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Thursday, September 24th

Another damp and cloudy day put temperatures in the middle 60s at the warmest point of the afternoon meaning temperatures were once again closer to average for the middle of Fall – not the beginning of it. Expect warmer weather this weekend with clearer skies!

TONIGHT

Showers will slowly taper off in West Tennessee tonight but skies will remain cloudy. In fact, those clouds will be drop right to the surface tomorrow so expect a foggy start to the day with visibility as low as ¼ mile or less in some spots. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to track the rain where you are!

Skies will stay cloudy tomorrow with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Clearer weather is expected in time for high school football games on Friday night with sunshine over the weekend. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

